Shikhaa, Nayanika duo wins bronze at Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship

Hyderabad shuttlers Shikhaa Avula and Kotha Nayanika Reddy bagged bronze in the Under-17 category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad shuttlers Shikhaa Avula and Kotha Nayanika Reddy bagged bronze in the Under-17 category

Hyderabad: Hyderabad shuttlers Shikhaa Avula and Kotha Nayanika Reddy bagged bronze in the Under-17 category at the 34th Yonex Sunrise 34th Sub-Junior National Championship held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Friday.

The State pair went down fighting in the semifinal clash against Rijul Saini and Nimar Kaur Virk of Chandigarh 21-14, 19-21, 21-15.

Earlier, the duo, who trains at the SR Battledore Academy in One All sports Arena, Hyderabad, stunned eighth seeded Vishaka Toppo and Pragati Parida of Odisha in quarterfinals 21-18, 18-21, 21-16.

They also recorded an upset victory over second seeded Madhumitha Madhan Kumar and Reshika U of Tamil Nadu in the second round 19-21, 21-13, 21-15.

Results: Semis: Shikhaa Avula/Kotha Nayanika Reddy lost to Rijul Saini/Nimar Kaur Virk14-21, 21-19, 15-21; Quarters: Shikhaa Avula/Kotha Nayanika Reddy bt Rijul Saini/Nimar Kaur Virk (8) 21-14, 19-21, 21-15.