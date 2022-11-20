Telangana U-17 Junior badminton competition concludes in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Keethi Manchala of Warangal emerged as the winner of the championship in the category of singles (girls), while Shaik Numair clinched the title in singles

Mancherial: A three-day long under-17 state level sub junior badminton championship concluded here on Sunday. MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao and Additional Collector Rahul were chief guests of the event.

Keethi Manchala of Warangal emerged as the winner of the championship in the category of singles (girls), while Shaik Numair clinched the title in singles (boys) event.

Also Read Telangana: Tiger sighted near Singareni opencast project in Mancherial

Keethi Manchala and Ajay Kartheek Manchala were winners of mixed doubles category. AR Rohan Kumar and Shaik Numair bagged the trophy of doubles (boys), while K Nayinika Reddy and Shika Avula were winners of doubles segment (girls).

Diwakar Rao and Rahul handed over trophies to the winners and runners. They congratulated the players for excelling in the event. They advised the participants to treat both victory and defeat equally. They appreciated the organisers for hosting the mega event in Mancherial town. Winners and runners will participate in a national meet in Bhubaneswar of Odisha from December 26 to 30.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Palle Bhemesh, District Youth and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy, SC Corporation ED Durga Prasad, ACP Thirupathi Reddy, State Badminton Association treasurer Chakrapani, District Badminton Association president Adla Mahesh, General secretary P Sudhakar, District Olympic Association president Raghunath Reddy and many others were present.