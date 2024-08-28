Hyderabad: Five leading dancers to present ‘Tamrapatra’ at Ravindra Bharati

The event is being presented organized by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Shankarananda Kalakshetra in association with the Department of Culture.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 05:06 PM

Ananda Shankar Jayant

Hyderabad: Tamrapatra, a unique classical dance based on the exquisite poetry of Annamacharya, will be presented by five leading dancers on Saturday at Ravindra Bharati.

It will be presented by five of India’s leading dancers – Ananda Shankar Jayant, Anupama Kylash, Deepika Reddy, Gopika Varma, and Viabhav Arekar, across the styles of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam. The event is on August 31 at 7 pm at Ravindra Bharati and entry is free for all dance and music connoisseurs.