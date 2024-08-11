Hyderabad: Kamtam sisters shine at Ravindra Bharati Rangapravesha

Samyu and Khushi captivated the audience with their elegant movements and involved abhinaya and the performance was power packed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 04:06 PM

Siblings & Computer Science students from BITS; Samyu & Khushi Kamtam, Daughters of Smt. Rohini and Sri. Sanjay Kamtam, performing their Kuchipudi Rangapravesam

Hyderabad: Siblings Samyu and Khushi Kamtam, disciples of the Kuchipudi Guru Deepika Reddy, had a mesmerising Rangapravesham at Ravindra Bharathi.

The flow of the performance started with the invocation of Ganesha and Tarangam as a note or an oath to the Lord Shiva. This was followed by a mesmerising performance of Madhura with Lord Krishna and Gopika portrayed by the sisters. Post this, a performance of Kalikashtakam and Kali Kouthavam was performed. The sisters also presented Alarulu Kuriyaga and concluded with Thillana.

Actor and director, Dr Tanikella Bharani and trustee of Lathama Foundation, Madhavi Latha were chief guests for the Rangapravesham. The orchestra comprised Dandibhotla Srinivasa Venkata Sastry as vocalist, K. Rajagopalacharya on Mridangam, K. Sai Kumar on the violin, V.B.S. Murali on flute and D.Jayakumar Acharya for special effects.

While Samyu has completed her Bachelor’s degree in Technology in Computer Science with a minor in Robotics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Khushi presently is pursuing a degree in Computer Science at BITS, Hyderabad.