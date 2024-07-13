Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Arron wins it for Shastri FC

Arron John’s 93rd-minute winner secured a thrilling 4-3 win for Shastri FC over Deccan Sporting FC in the Telangana Football Association’s Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League tie.
Hyderabad: Arron John’s 93rd-minute winner secured a thrilling 4-3 win for Shastri FC over Deccan Sporting FC in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League in Gymkhana football ground on Saturday.
In the high-scoring contest, Siva Reddy netted twice in the 15th and 84th minutes of the game for the winners.
Results: Shastri FC 4 (Siva Reddy 15’, 84’, Zidane 74’, Arron John 93’) bt Deccan Sporting FC 3 (Reshab 18’, Rafey 48’, Razak 80’).