Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Arron wins it for Shastri FC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 11:28 PM

Hyderabad: Arron John’s 93rd-minute winner secured a thrilling 4-3 win for Shastri FC over Deccan Sporting FC in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League in Gymkhana football ground on Saturday.

In the high-scoring contest, Siva Reddy netted twice in the 15th and 84th minutes of the game for the winners.

Results: Shastri FC 4 (Siva Reddy 15’, 84’, Zidane 74’, Arron John 93’) bt Deccan Sporting FC 3 (Reshab 18’, Rafey 48’, Razak 80’).