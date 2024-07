Telangana boys football team for Dr BC Roy Junior Boys nationals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:21 PM

Telangana’s junior boys football squad in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Football Association (TFA) has announced its junior boys’ football team for the upcoming Dr BC Roy Junior Boys National Football Championship, scheduled to be held in Nagaon, Assam, starting on August 2.

Squad: Rameez Khan, Alok Nishad, E Vaibhav, Mirza Amaar Ali Baig, Mohd Sajid, Dhairya Tadaka, B Lalith, Suhel Sekh, Mohd Safi, Mohammed Omer, Syed Zaiduddin, C Parmesh, Syed Abdul Rafey, Aman Paswan, Ravi Teja, A Aditya, Syed Faizan, Thongan, Hrishikesh, Joshua Samuel, R Bruvan Sai, Ankith.

