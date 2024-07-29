Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Home | Football | Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League Mysrum Stars Secure Victory

Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Mysrum Stars secure victory

Mysrum Stars FC secured a 2-1 win over Deccan Sporting in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League clash.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:25 PM
Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Mysrum Stars secure victory
Mysrum Stars FC secured a 2-1 win over Deccan Sporting in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League clash.

Hyderabad: Mysrum Stars FC secured a 2-1 win over Deccan Sporting in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Sreenidhi Deccan Arena, Hyderabad on Monday. For the winners, Sohail Awalgi and Sayeed Lahmadi scored a goal each.

Result: Mysrum Stars FC 2 (Sohail Awalgi 14’, Sayeed Lahmadi 51’) bt Deccan Sporting 1 (Rafey 11’).

<

Also Read

Related News

Latest News