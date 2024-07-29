Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Mysrum Stars secure victory

Mysrum Stars FC secured a 2-1 win over Deccan Sporting in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League clash.
Hyderabad: Mysrum Stars FC secured a 2-1 win over Deccan Sporting in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Sreenidhi Deccan Arena, Hyderabad on Monday. For the winners, Sohail Awalgi and Sayeed Lahmadi scored a goal each.
Result: Mysrum Stars FC 2 (Sohail Awalgi 14’, Sayeed Lahmadi 51’) bt Deccan Sporting 1 (Rafey 11’).<