Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Mysrum Stars secure victory

Mysrum Stars FC secured a 2-1 win over Deccan Sporting in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League clash.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:25 PM

Mysrum Stars FC secured a 2-1 win over Deccan Sporting in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League clash.

Hyderabad: Mysrum Stars FC secured a 2-1 win over Deccan Sporting in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Sreenidhi Deccan Arena, Hyderabad on Monday. For the winners, Sohail Awalgi and Sayeed Lahmadi scored a goal each.

Result: Mysrum Stars FC 2 (Sohail Awalgi 14’, Sayeed Lahmadi 51’) bt Deccan Sporting 1 (Rafey 11’).

Also Read Durand Cup experience unforgettable, Victor Amalraj recalls glory days