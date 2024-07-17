Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Farhan propels Royal United to win

Hyderabad: Farhan’s 49th-minute goal proved enough for Royal United FC to clinch a 1-0 victory over Deccan Dynamos FC during the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Wednesday.

Results: Royal United FC (Farhan 49’) bt Deccan Dynamos FC 0.

