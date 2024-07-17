Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Farhan propels Royal United to win

Farhan’s 49th-minute goal proved enough for Royal United FC to clinch a 1-0 victory over Deccan Dynamos FC during the Telangana Football Association’s Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League tie.
Hyderabad: Farhan’s 49th-minute goal proved enough for Royal United FC to clinch a 1-0 victory over Deccan Dynamos FC during the ongoing Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Wednesday.
