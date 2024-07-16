Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Awais fires Mysrum to big win

Awais scored a hat-trick in Mysrum Stars FC’s 5-1 win over BHEL in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League clash.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 11:29 PM

Awais scored a hat-trick in Mysrum Stars FC’s 5-1 win over BHEL in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League clash.

Hyderabad: Awais scored a hat-trick in Mysrum Stars FC’s 5-1 win over BHEL in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Tuesday. Alongside Awais, Sayeed netted two goals for the winners.

Results: Mysrum Stars FC 5 (Awais 8’, 90’, 94’, Sayeed 29’, 37’) bt BHEL 1 (Amir 50).

Also Read Messi puts goal of playing WC on hold after losing fitness battle at Copa final