Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League: Awais fires Mysrum to big win

Hyderabad: Awais scored a hat-trick in Mysrum Stars FC’s 5-1 win over BHEL in the Telangana Football Association’s (TFA) Shiv Kumar Lal B Division Football League at Gymkhana football ground on Tuesday. Alongside Awais, Sayeed netted two goals for the winners.
Results: Mysrum Stars FC 5 (Awais 8’, 90’, 94’, Sayeed 29’, 37’) bt BHEL 1 (Amir 50).