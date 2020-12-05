Shivansh for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:14 am 3:56 pm

Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Shivansh, who is in fine condition, is expected to score in the Mayfowl Cup (SW) 1400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up.

SELECTIONS

1. Elusive Wave 1, the Hound 2

2. Beowulf 1, Knight Of Thunder 2, Abelson 3

3. Dornish 1, Despacito 2, Whispering Grass 3

4. Sullivan 1, Gaurish 2, Abhya Gama 3

5. Adorinda 1, Gold Ray 2, Jinsoku 3

6. Shivansh 1, Prince Satsuma 2, Psychic Force 3

7. Excelsior 1, Louboutin 2, Summer Air 3

Day’s Best: Beowulf.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

