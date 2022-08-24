| Shops To Remain Shut After 8 Pm In Old City Of Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:18 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: The City Police have asked the shops and other establishments in the older parts of the city to shut down by 8pm for the next few days, starting from Wednesday, in view of the tension prevailing in the area.

In South Zone and other sensitive areas in the West and East and Central bordering South zones, shopkeepers were informally asked by police personnel to shut down shops. Officials started the closing down exercise from 7pm onwards, so that there was no resistance.

This may continue for the next few days depending on the situation. Fuel refilling stations too were asked to shut earlier than usual.

Meanwhile, platoons of the Rapid Action Force were deployed at various sensitive locations in the old city.