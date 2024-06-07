Short videos on Govt schools to attract students in Karimnagar

Besides the talents of students, teaching, sport, excursion tours and other special programmes being offered in government schools should be highlighted in short videos.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 07:27 PM

Collector Pamela Satpathy conducting review meeting with officails on Badi Bata at collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: To strengthen government schools by attracting more students, the district administration has come with an innovative idea of preparing short videos highlighting facilities being provided in government schools.

Besides the talents of students, teaching, sport, excursion tours and other special programmes being offered in government schools should be highlighted in short videos. The videos would be shared in various WhatsApp groups. In this regard, district collector Pamela Satpathy instructed officials while conducting a review meeting with officials on the Badi Bata programme at the collectorate conference hall here on Friday.

Instructing the officials to prepare short videos within two to three days, she wanted education department officials to pay special focus on the issue. As a result, the government schools would get a good reputation among the public, she opined. Talking about badi bata, the collector wanted the officials to join students in government schools on par with private ones. Besides identifying school going children by visiting each and every house, the students (Class I to V) studying in private schools should be motivated to join government schools by convincing their parents.

At the same time, officials should also conduct meetings with the parents of students studying in government schools. It was necessary to take steps to join the students, who were being upgraded to Class VI from Anganwadi centers (Class V), in government schools. If it was implemented successfully, government schools would be strengthened.

Education department officials should be ready with uniforms besides supplying textbooks to students by June 10. Instructing the officials to speed up the construction of kitchen sheds and toilets in schools, the Collector assured to take steps to sanction funds from NREGS.