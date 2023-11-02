Shreyas Iyer’s record-breaking six stuns crowd in World Cup 2023 showdown

The magnitude of the strike was such that it left the spectators in awe as the ball soared an astounding 106 meters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: In a stunnig display of batting prowess, Shreyas Iyer unleashed a monumental six during the ongoing Men’s World Cup 2023 clash against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It marked the longest six hit by any batsman in the quadrennial event to date.

The right-hander hit the huge six in the bowling of Kasun Rajitha, surpassing the previous record held by Glenn Maxwell, who hit a 104-meter six against New Zealand in the tournament.

Notably, Shreyas had also smashed a 101-meter six against Afghanistan in the same prestigious event.