Shriya Saran wants women to repeat outfits with pride

Shriya, who made an appearance in ‘Drishyam 2’, looked glamorous as ever at a recent event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Shriya Saran is a true-blue fashionista, there is no denying that. The actor made a stylish comeback into the entertainment industry after a break, demonstrating that age is just a number. Shriya, who made an appearance in ‘Drishyam 2’, looked glamorous as ever at a recent event.

The 40-year-old star appeared to be a walking ray of sunshine while donning a flowery gown by Gauri and Nainika. She confidently posed for the photographers and even gave a description of her red carpet appearance. On social media, the ‘RRR’ actor encouraged women to not be embarrassed about repeating outfits more than once because she already wore the dress twice in a week for different events. She also spoke about recycling her outfits.

“Pure love. Absolutely love this dress by @gauriandnainika. Wore it twice this week already. Im going to recycle my clothes this year Shot by @andreikoscheev (sic),” she wrote on Instagram.

“To all you pretty girls, you love your outfit, repeat it! Recycle it. Sustainability is the key!” the ‘Paisa Vasool’ actor added, along with some stunning pictures of hers. “U look like doll in this outfit (sic),” a fan commented on her post.

On the film front, the actor will next be seen in films like ‘Kabzaa’, ‘Aata Nade Veta Nade’ and ‘Narakaasurudu’.

