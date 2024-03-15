‘Kabzaa 2’ set to break many more boundaries: Producer Anand Pandit

Producer Anand Pandit discusses what the audience can expect from a forthcoming sequel and says, “I have no doubt that ‘Kabzaa 2’ will break many more boundaries with its star cast and storyline

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 09:17 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the Kannada thriller, ‘Kabzaa’, Pandit tells the audience what they can expect from the sequel. In 2017, the R Chandru directorial ‘Kabzaa’ was released in Kannada and dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Starring actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Upendra, and Kiccha Sudeepa, the mega-budget period saga, set between 1942 and 1986, revolved around an air force officer who joins the underworld, forced by circumstances.

Also Read You cannot survive in Bollywood without godfather, says Jyoti Saxena

Producer Anand Pandit discusses what the audience can expect from a forthcoming sequel and says, “I have no doubt that ‘Kabzaa 2’ will break many more boundaries with its star cast and storyline. This franchise has the potential to reach cult status and will raise the bar for world-class action, production values, music and performances. It will also have a glittering ensemble cast to thrill the pan Indian audience.”

The first film ended on a cliffhanger while hinting upon an impending shootout and the sequel will possibly pick the story from this point. Pandit concludes, “We are still working on fine-tuning the details of the script and the film will hit the floors soon.”