Siblings jailed for attacking brother over property in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: Two brothers were sentenced to two years of imprisonment for trespassing into their elder brother’s house and assaulting him in Bommalaramaram in 2016. A local court on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs.6,000 each on them.

In May 2016, the convicted persons P.Jyaneshwar (58) and P.Venkataiah (42), bearing a grudge against their elder brother P.Shankaraiah (65), over their share in the ancestral property, attacked him. Based on a complaint, the Bommalaramaram police booked a case and arrested them.