SICA conducts two-day Foundation day concerts with Nisha Rajagopalan

The South Indian Cultural Association(SICA) conducted two-day Foundation Day concerts at Ravindra Bharathi with Nisha Rajagopalan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: The South Indian Cultural Association conducted two-day Foundation Day concerts at Ravindra Bharathi with Nisha Rajagopalan accompanied VSP Gayatri Sivani (violin), Jayabhaskar Peravali (mrudangam), V Ramana Murthy (Ghatam) and supported on sruthi by Urjitha Patel, gave the concert on the first day.

Nisha Rajagopalan commenced the concert with a Bilahari raga Keerthana ‘Inthakanna Anandamemi ‘ composition of Tyagaraja set to Rupaka tala followed by Sri Valli Deva Senapathe a Papanasm Sivan kruthi in Natabhairavi. Then she took ragalapana in Dhanyasi followed by ‘Meena lochana lola’ a Syama Sastry kruthi.

She continued with a Brundavana Saranga kruthi ‘Rangapura vihara’ a Dixitar composition in rupaka talam and then moved to the main with nice alapana in Kalyani followed by ‘Etha unara nilakda neeku’, a Tyagaraja kruthi. The second part had Eppo vaduva a Gopalakrishna Bharathi kruthi in Shenjuruti raga, a Kuranji raga kruthi of Annamacharya and a marathi abhang in Mishra sivaranja.

Inaugurating the festival, K Padmanabhayya, retired civil servant, praised the efforts of SICA for 64 years of service to the music fraternity. Dr S Chakravarthy IAS (rtd), Dr. KV Ramana Jt. Secretary, NVSP Reddy, Hyderabad circle head and BV Naresh, Secunderabad circle head of Punjab National Bank and Major SPS Oberoi, the Academic Advisor, EKAM IAS Academy, were present.