Hyderabad: SICA organises virtual Carnatic concert

Manasi Prasad, a Bangalore based Carnatic vocalist, accompanied by violinist Mattur Srinidhi and Mridangam artist PC Manjunad, captivated the online audiences.

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: South Indian Cultural Association (SICA), a city based organisation organised a virtual Carnatic concert on Saturday.

The vocalist, who is a disciple of Vidhwan R K Padmanabha and Dr. Sree Ram Parasumram, has been actively performing for over two decades. Starting off the concert with a varnam Mathe Malayadhwaja, she then moved onto performing Thyagaraga and Annamya Keerthanas among others, including a Marathi Abhang.

The programme was conducted by SICA’s secretary Raja Shekhar, joint secretary Dr. K V Ramana and B Sudhindra Kumar, the treasurer, with technical support from Hope Advertising.

