SICA’s five-day concert captures attention

By | Published: 6:19 pm 6:44 pm

The five-day annual art festival of South Indian Cultural Association was recently concluded with a series of programmes and live concerts. The 62nd festival was conducted through virtual mode with audio-visual technical support by Hope Advertising Private Limited. A leading cultural organisation in the twin cities, the festival has been doing yeoman service in propagating art, music, dance and drama.

The inauguration of the festival was commenced with lighting of lamp by N Rajasekhar, secretary, Dr KV Ramana, joint secretary, Sudhindra Kumar, treasurer and KS Rao, managing director, Hope Advertising. Vijayalakshmi rendered the prayer.

The inaugural concert began with Gambhiranaata Varnam of Bala Murali Amma, Ananda Dayini rendered by Mahathi, a leading vocal artiste. The second part of the concert moved with Paluke Bangaramayena, Muddugare Yashoda and Thillana composed by Bala Murali.

The second day was featured with a violin solo concert by Lalgudi G Vijayalakshmi, daughter and disciple of violin legend Lalgudi G Jayaraman. She began with Padavarnam in Shanmukhapriya, Thevar Munivar Thorum Padam and continued with Ravichandrika kruti of Thyagaraja, Makelara Vicharamu.

On the third day, a vocal concert of Maharajapuram S Srinivasan, son and disciple of music maestro late Maharajapuram Santhanam, was staged. He was accompanied on vocal support by his son Maharajapuram S Ganeshviswanadhan, violin by CS Chinmayi and mridangam by Kumbakonam Ramakrishnan. The concert started with Innum En Manam, a Charukesi raga varnam composed by Lalgudi G Jayaraman followed by Mahaganapathim Manasa Smarami, a Dikshitar kruti in nata raga.

Continuing the series, Nisha Rajagopalan staged the fourth day of the festival. She hails from a music family and had initial training with her mother Vidushi Vasundhara Rajagopalan and TR Subrahmanyam and other stalwarts. She began with Rama Nannu brovara, a Harikambhoji raga keertana of Thyagaraja followed by Anupama Gunambhudhi in Athana raga. Her ragalapana in Athana was memorable.

The fifth day was feathered with the vocal concert of Saketharaman, a young and energetic vocalist of Chennai and disciple of violin maestro Lalgudi G Jayaraman. Saketharaman began with a Muthuswamy Dikshitar kruti in Bilahari, Ekadantam Bhajeham and concluded with a pleasing swarakalpana, followed by a Papanasam Sivam composition Thanigai Valar in Thodi raga, and moved to Bantureeti Koluvu in Hamsanadam of Thyagaraja. He concluded with an amazing swarakalpana.

