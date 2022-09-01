SICA featured dance ballet by maestro Dr. Rajeswari Sainath and disciples

Hyderabad: As part of three-day dance festival of South Indian Cultural Association (SICA), the third and final day featured a fantastic dance ballet ‘Ganga’ presented by the eminent Bharatha Natyam dance maestro Dr. Rajeswari Sainath with her daughter Dr. Vaishnavi Sainath and disciples.

The ballet covered picturesque description of Aswamedha Yaga and Gangavatharanam with continues applauds from the viewers. The program commenced with a welcome by Dr. K.V. Ramana Joint Secretary, SICA, and continued with commentary by Sitarama Sarma, a music and cultural critic. Rajeswari dedicated the program in memory of late Radha Chakravarthy wife of Dr S. Chakravarthy, SICA president.

Felicitating the artists, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand reiterated that the traditional arts were not being encouraged nowadays and said like-minded people should come forward to keep alive the traditional arts. N. Rajasekhar Secretary, KND Murthy, Joint Secretary and B. Sudhindra Kumar, Treasurer, SICA, supervised the event.