Sid Sriram delivers another magical song for Sundeep Kishan’s new film

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is Sundeep Kishan's upcoming mystery adventure thriller. The makers have released the first single 'Nijame Ne Chebutunna' yesterday.

1 April 23

Hyderabad: Sid Sriram has been the hub of the best melodies in Telugu in the last few years. You take any Telugu film that has romance in it, Sid Sriram will definitely be on board to provide his vocals for the songs. Such a huge craze the singer has created for himself with his magical voice. Kumkumala, Urike Urike, Hrudayama, Kalaavathi, etc. are some of the best melodies in Telugu delivered by Sid Sriram in recent times. Now, Sid Sriram provides another song with his magical voice for Sundeep Kishan’s new film.

Sundeep Kishan‘s upcoming film is titled Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, as we all know. The film is going to be a mystery adventure thriller, as known from the posters released for this Ugadi. Though the film is going to be a thrilling ride, it also has a bit of romance in it. Varsha Bollamma played the female lead opposite Sandeep Kishan. The makers of Ooru Peru Bhairavakona released the first single from the film yesterday, and it is a romantic melody titled Nijame Ne Chebutunna.

Njame Ne Chebutunna is set as a song of expression where Sundeep Kishan tells all his feelings for his love interest Varsha Bollamma. Shekar Chandra composed the music for the film, and it is so simple and soothing. Shree Mani penned some beautiful lyrics to express all the feelings of a loving heart. Sid Sriram’s delightful voice adds a special touch to the song. It is certain that the song is going to be another hit addition to Sid Sriram’s best. In fact, the song has already hit 1 million views on YouTube. The film is also going to grab some attention from the song’s craze.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is written and directed by VI Anand. Hasya Movies and AK Entertainments are producing the film. Raj Thota is the cinematographer, and Chota K. Prasad is the editor.