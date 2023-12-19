Siddaramaiah counters allegations on unkept poll promises; accuses BJP of misinformation campaign

Hyderabad: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has countered allegations that he had said it was not possible to implement all pre-poll promises, stating that this was a misinformation campaign operated by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Responding to a post on X by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who asked whether Telangana would go the same way with unkept promises as was happening in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said he had to verify fake and edited videos first before making statements.

The Karnataka Chief Minister also attached his post, which said certain BJP leaders were spreading misleading information about him.

Here’s the full text of Siddaramaiah’s post on the misinformation campaign.

“In a concerning turn of events, certain BJP leaders like Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi, and others have engaged in spreading misleading information about me. The deceptive tactic involves circulating an edited video that distorts my statements, falsely implying an admission of the Congress’s inability to fulfill promises made in 2023.”

“Contrary to the manipulated narrative, the unaltered video clearly reflects my remarks in the assembly, holding the BJP accountable for failing to fulfill promises made in their 2018 manifesto, especially the loan waiver promise they had made. I cited the fact that Yediyurappa, in 2009, had stated that they didn’t have a printing machine to print notes and lacked the funds to waive farm loans. Yediyurappa had acknowledged that it was not possible for the BJP to fulfill promises made during elections. The reality is that the BJP did not fulfill promises made in 2008 or in 2018. They did not fulfill more than 90% of their promises made in 2018. This highlights their lack of commitment to their words. They are betrayers and cheaters.”

Mr. @KTRBRS, Do you know why your party lost in the Telangana Elections? Because you don’t even know how to verify what is fake and edited, and what is truth. @BJP4India creates fake edited videos, and your party circulates them. Yours is a perfect B Team of BJP. If you are… https://t.co/Ey5y9K3fLd — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 19, 2023

“On the other hand, we have always delivered as promised. We delivered 158 of the 165 promises made in 2013. Now, we have fulfilled all the guarantee schemes within the first week of government formation and are in the process of fulfilling other manifesto promises. We are committed to our promises.”

“The attempt to manipulate the narrative by presenting a distorted video is a disconcerting example of misinformation that undermines the public’s right to accurate information.”

“We urge the public to critically examine the authenticity of information and reject attempts to mislead through edited content. The focus should remain on holding political parties accountable for their actions and commitments, rather than resorting to deceptive tactics.”

“The BJP is known to spread fake news, and its full form should have been ‘Bogale Janata Party.’ It is now evident that their entire machinery works to spread fake news. From Narendra Modi to CT Ravi, their agenda is to manipulate through fake news. I dare Narendra Modi to oust Ashwath Narayan & CT Ravi if he stands for truth,” he said.