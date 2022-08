Siddharth guides Shalimar to victory in HCA A2 division league

Published Date - 08:14 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: C Siddharth Rao scored an unbeaten 136 as Shalimar defeated Visaka by eight wickets in the HCA A2 division 2 day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

Abhinav Colts 115 in 35.1 overs (Abhay Swaroop 3/22) lost to Deccan Blues 117/1 in 28.1 overs; Raju CC 125 in 30.1 overs (Harshit Shah 4/32, Eishan Gaur 3/21) lost to Saint Sai 127/2 in 18.5 overs; Oxford Blues 176 in 48.2 overs (Praneeth Kumar 53, M Teja 4/27) lost to Mahadev 182/4 in 38.5 overs (M Lokesh 54, K Kumar 52); Team Speed 170 in 37.5 overs (Vijaykanth Nayak 5/39) vs Deccan Colts; SN Group 169/9 in 50 overs lost to Universal 173/7 in 33.1 overs (Javvaji Karthik 3/44); Acrylic 180 in 40.5 overs (Vamshi Krishna 3/18, Koushal 3/16) bt Navatej 157 in 41.5 overs; Visaka 209 in 49.5 overs (Shubham 4/30) lost to Shalimar CC 210/2 in 35.4 overs (C Siddharth Rao 136no); Lords 192 in 39.3 overs bt Bharat 154 in 37.1 overs (Pyare Raj 68; Mohd Sahal 3/9); New Blues 281/7 in 50 overs (Vineet 122 no; B Sachin 3/53) bt WMCC 242 in 45.3 overs (Arun Kumar Mishra 56; Nadeem Khan 3/24); Postal 230/7 in 45 overs (Jyothi Sai 110 no) bt Cheerful Chums 114 in 36 overs; Shanti XI 185 in 29.4 overs (Mohd Faizuddin 3/35) bt Telangana 102 in 23.4 overs (Urvesh Chandresh 3/28).

Top Performers

Centurions: C Siddharth Rao 136no, Vineet 122no, Jyothi Sai 110no

Five or more wickets: Vijaykanth Nayak 5/39