Siddipet: 349 kilos of seized ganja destroyed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 09:18 PM

Siddipet: Siddipet police destroyed 349 Kgs of dry ganja seized across the district in 14 different cases in recent months by burning it in an incinerator at a private company at Machapur village in Chinnakodur mandal on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha said that she appointed a team to carry out the destruction work smoothly.

Saying that she appointed a special team to check the transportation and sales of ganja and other drugs in the district, Anuradha said they were also utilsing the dog squads to identify the locations where the drugs were being sold frequently.

She asked the parents to keep an eye on the behavior of their children by closely monitoring them. The Commissioner called upon the people to join hands with the police to make the district drug-free.