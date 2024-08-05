Siddipet: Cattle herder injured in country bomb explosion

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 August 2024, 09:21 PM

Siddipet: A cattle herder sustained serious injuries after a country-made bomb exploded at Meerzapur in Husnabad mandal on Monday.

Mohd Khaleel (23), had taken his cattle to his farm. When he was trying to dig a pit with a crowbar, the country-made bomb exploded. Khaleel sustained serious injuries on his leg and hands. He was rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal after providing first aid.

The Husnabad police, who visited the place after the incident, observed that the bomb could have been planted by hunters to kill wild boars. A case was registered. The probe is on.