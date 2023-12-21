Siddipet Collector calls for change in agency serving food in school

Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil is talking to students of Model School in Husnabad of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil instructed Husnabad Model School principal to change the agency that was serving food to students unless it served quality meals to the children.

Since some student unions had taken the issue of poor quality food being served to students of the Model School to the notice of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who directed the Collector to visit the school and examine the issue. After noticing that the agency was not serving the meal following the menu, the Collector has sought an explanation. When the cook said they were purchasing vegetables from the market, he expressed displeasure and asked them to serve food according to government guidelines.

Patil then instructed Principal Annapurna to change the agency unless they served quality food to the students. The Collector also instructed the DEO, MEOs and other officials to carry out regular inspections, particularly in institutions where students were raising complaints.

He also asked Revenue officials to find sufficient land for setting up a medical college and an RTA office in Husnabad soon.