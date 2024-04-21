Will purchase every grain of paddy: Siddipet Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 05:30 PM

Siddipet: Collector Manu Chowdary has assured to purchase every grain of paddy even if paddy was damaged due to rains.

In the wake of untimely rains in the district on Saturday, the Collector released a statement to give assurance to farmers who were waiting with their paddy at the procurement centres. Chowdary asked officials to make available sufficient tarpaulins at all procurement centres to help the farmers protect the paddy. They had procured 11,305 metric tonnes of paddy from 2,365 farmers by opening 418 procurement centres, he said.

During a teleconference with officials, the Collector also asked them to update procurement details online without delay.