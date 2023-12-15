Temperatures dip across Telangana; Sangareddy’s Kohir records 8.9 degree Celsius

Even at 11 am, the minimum and maximum temperatures in many areas across the State were below 25 degree C, with Doma in Vikarabad registering a minimum temperature of 21.9 degree C and a maximum temperature of 24.8 degree C.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:34 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

People wearing sweaters during morning exercises at Public Garden in Hanamkonda on Friday. Photo: Gotte Venkat

Hyderabad: Temperatures are plummeting across the State, with a lowest minimum temperature of 8.9 degree Celsius being recorded at Kohir in Sangareddy in the last 24 hours. Even the State day minimum average temperature dipped, with 14.9 degree C being recorded against a normal 17 degree C, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s daily weather report.

Even at 11 am, the minimum and maximum temperatures in many areas across the State were below 25 degree C, with Doma in Vikarabad registering a minimum temperature of 21.9 degree C and a maximum temperature of 24.8 degree C.

According to reports from Adilabad, the minimum temperature was continuing to fall on Friday, making life difficult for people living in several parts of the region. As per information provided by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University’s Agricultural Research Station in Adilabad, the district saw a minimum temperature of 12 degree C and maximum temperature of 29.3 degree C on Friday. The district had registered a minimum temperature 13.7 degree C on Thursday and 14 degree C on Wednesday.

Temperature levels in the erstwhile Karimnagar district too fell drastically during the last few days. The lowest temperature of 12.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Rajanna-Sircilla district in the last 24 hours followed by Jagtial with 12.7 degree C, Peddapalli with 13.3 and Karimnagar with 13.7 degree Celsius.

While most elderly people remained within their homes due to the cold weather, others were seen wearing warm clothes while venturing out, especially in the morning. People traveling on two and four wheelers early in the morning faced severe hardship due to heavy fog affecting visibility.

The erstwhile Warangal district too is currently grappling with a spell of chilly weather.

With the mercury dropping considerably, locals were compelled to confine themselves indoors beyond the usual 7 am. The once-familiar sight of morning walkers and school children navigating their routines has been replaced by a scene of bundled-up individuals donning sweaters and scarves to combat the biting cold.

According to the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS), specific areas have witnessed notably low temperatures. Koyyur village of Malharrao mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, recorded a low of 14.3 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. Padamati Keshavapur village in Bachannapet mandal in Jangaon district reported a temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius.

Most parts of the erstwhile Warangal district experienced temperatures below the 15-degree Celsius mark.