Siddipet Commissioner warns student unions against protests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 05:15 PM

Siddipet Commissioner Dr B Anuradha

Siddipet: Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha on Saturday asked student unions not to take the law into their own hands.

In a press statement here, the Commissioner warned them of serious action if they forced schools to close. Dr Anuradha suggested them to raise their issues with the DEO, District Collector or other department officials concerned if they had any issues to raise pertaining to school or college-going students. She said the officials would resolve the issues by talking to the respective managements. The Commissioner also asked the unions to refrain from staging dharnas and rasta-rokos.