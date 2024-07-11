Siddipet: Cop faces heat after attacking advocate

Additional DCP S Malla Reddy said on Thursday that the ASI was attached to the police headquarters on charges of 'acting rudely' with advocate Ravi Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 08:30 PM

Additional DCP S Malla Reddy said on Thursday that the ASI was attached to the police headquarters on charges of 'acting rudely' with advocate Ravi Kumar.

Siddipet: Two-Town Assistant Sub-inspector Uma Reddy was attached the police headquarters after he allegedly attacked an advocate in a hospital here.

Additional DCP S Malla Reddy said on Thursday that the ASI was attached to the police headquarters on charges of ‘acting rudely’ with advocate Ravi Kumar.

The incident happened three days ago in the Siddipet Government Hospital when Uma Reddy prevented Ravi Kumar from shooting a video. One of Ravi Kumar’s clients was taken to the hospital to collect samples in connection with a case. While Ravi Kumar was recording the act, the doctor objected to it. Uma Reddy then tried to stop Ravi, and during the ensuing scuffle, the advocate was injured. The incident sparked protests by advocates across the district.

Meanwhile, the Additional DCP said they had appointed Gajwel DSP K Purusottam Reddy as investigating officer into the entire episode. Disciplinary action would be initiated against Uma Reddy after receiving the report from the investigating officer. Meanwhile, advocates threatened to continue the protests unless an FIR was registered against Uma Reddy.