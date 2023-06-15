| Siddipet Is Index For Development In Telangana While State Is A Role Model For India Ktr

Siddipet is index for development in Telangana, while State is role model for India: KTR

IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the IT Tower in Siddipet on Thursday

15 June 23

Siddipet: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said while Telangana was a role model for entire country due to its welfare and development programmes, Siddipet was index for all districts in Telangana for its development.

“When all the districts in the State witness holistic development like Siddipet, Bangaru Telangana would be reality in true terms,” Rama Rao said.

The Minister along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the IT Tower here on Thursday. The Ministers also laid foundation for road works and launched slaughter house.

Speaking on the occasion, the Industries Minister said Siddipet had not given a visonary leader like Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the people, it had also played a crucial role in the formation of State.

“Had you people not elected K Chandrashekhar Rao garu as MLA and MP, there would have been no TRS party and there would have been no agitation for separate Telangana,” Rama Rao said.

Siddipet has been key in introduction of several welfare programmes in the State. When K Chandrashekhar Rao garu was local MLA, he launched Haritha Haram programme way back in 1987 by planting 10,000 saplings. It was here, the Chief Minister had launched Dalit chaitanya Jyoti for upliftment for Dalits, the Minister said.

Chandrashekhar Rao garu also launched the piped water connection in the constituency in 1997 by supplying water from lower Manair. Eventually, this initiative became Mission Bhagiratha programme in the State and BJP-led Union government replicated it as Har Ghal Jal programme across the nation, the Minister explained.

Telangana with its integrated, holistic, inclusive and balanced growth in all sectors was a role model for the entire nation. Even today here in Siddipet, a slaughter house, IT tower, and other developments works were launched indicating that all sectors were being covered on the growth radar in the State, he said.

The Minister said with the launch of IT tower, 1500 jobs were provided to youth in Siddipet and assures that it would be expanded further in the days to come. Similarly, T-Hub unit would also be established here shortly, he declared.

“Last time, Harish Rao garu was elected with 1.18 lakh votes majority. This time, the majority should cross 1.50 lakh votes,” Rama Rao said amid cheers and whistles from the gathering at the venue.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said though drinking water was provided, new roads were laid, industrial zone was established in Siddipet, there was a requirement for IT jobs here. With the launch of IT tower today, even that dream has come true, he said.

Telangana was leading in all sectors. Right from Agriculture sector to IT and Industries sectors, the State was witnessing rapid development, he said.

While, Telangana was providing 24 hours quality power supply to farmers, Industries and domestic sectors, power holidays were being declared in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State Gujarat, he said.

In the past, opposition leader K Jana Reddy had said in the Assembly that it would be a miracle, if Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could provide 24 hours power supply. Well, the Congress leaders were also witnessing the miracle in the State, he said.