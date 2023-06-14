Telangana wrote new chapter in history of medical, health sector, says KTR

Telangana’s public health system has become a role model to the nation with the facilities developed in government hospitals during the last nine years, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:01 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the journey of Telangana in the medical and health sector was a new chapter in the history of the sector in country. The State’s public health system has become a role model to the nation with the facilities developed in government hospitals during the last nine years.

The public health system was neglected in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and people used to be scared to visit government hospitals for treatment. Earlier, poets and journalists used to write satirical captions that “Nenu Ranu Biddo Sarkaru Dawakhanaku” (I will not visit the government hospital for treatment). This had now changed to “Chalo Podam Padara Sarkaru Dawakhanaku” (let us visit the government hospital for treatment), he said.

Stating that Rajanna-Sircilla district was a classic example for this transformation, he said modern equipment was established in Sircilla district headquarters and Vemulawada regional hospital to provide better treatment to patients. The confidence among the public on government hospitals was developed because of various initiatives taken by the State government during the last nine years. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken a number of measures to strengthen the medical and health sector after the formation of a separate State, he said, adding that right from KCR kits to Nutrition kits and from dialysis centres to diagnostic centers, every decision was unique and historic.

Participating in the Health Day programme here, Rama Rao also distributed KCR Nutrition kits to pregnant women.

Later, the minister inaugurated an old age home and a day care centre and laid the foundation for a girl child home in Mandapalli of Thangallapalli mandal.

Also Read Telangana will be made role model for healthcare, says CM KCR