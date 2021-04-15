Siddipet Municipal elections: 21 seats reserved for women

The number of wards have increased to 43 from 34 with the town spreading rapidly

Siddipet: The stage is set for Siddipet Municipality election on April 30, and the election code of conduct has come into force in the district with immediatel effect.

Siddipet Municipal Chairperson post was reserved for Women (General). The chairperson post is held by TRS leader K Rajanarsu, a BC leader. The number of wards have increased to 43 from 34 with the town spreading rapidly.

Announcing the reservations of wards here on Thursday, Commissioner of Municipality KV Ramana Chary said one seat was reserved for ST (G), 2 seats for SC (G), one for SC (W), 9 for BC (G), 8 for BC (W), 12 General (W), and 10 Unreserved. In all 21 seats were reserved for women out of 43 in various categories.

The Municipality has 1,00,653 voters in 43 wards. Women ( 50,767 ) voters are more than male ( 49,875 ) in Siddipet town. There will be 129 polling stations. The officials will use Indur Engineering college as distribution, reception and counting centre.

