Nalgonda: TRS leader Amith Reddy’s birthday celebrations mark social service activities

He donated Rs3,75,000 to leprosy health centre in Nalgonda and conducted a poor feeding programe in leprosy colony.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:03 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Nalgonda: The birthday celebrations of TRS leader and Gutha Mohan Reddy Memorial Trust Chairman Gutha Amith Reddy were marked by social service activities at Nalgonda on Saturday. A blood donation camp was on the occasion. He donated Rs3,75,000 to leprosy health centre in Nalgonda and conducted a poor feeding programe in leprosy colony.

Speaking on the occasion, Amith Reddy said that he would follow footsteps of his father Gutha Sukender Reddy to serve the people. He would also work for strengthening Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the district.