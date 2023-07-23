Siddipet Municipality sets example on hygiene practice

The people of Siddipet town, officials and elected representatives have resolved to make the town hygienic, for which they are now walking through every corner of their wards every day to remove garbage and weeds besides cleaning clogged drains.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:35 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Siddipet: Siddipet, which has set examples on many fronts for the rest of the State, is now becoming a model on how maintain hygiene in the town as well.

The people of Siddipet town, officials and elected representatives have resolved to make the town hygienic, for which they are now walking through every corner of their wards every day to remove garbage and weeds besides cleaning clogged drains.

Officials and elected representatives have completed the collection of the garbage by walking in 20 wards out of 34 wards so far. Apart from this, officials and elected representatives are also educating households on the need of segregating garbage at their doorstep.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who has been playing a vital role in making Siddipet a model in every aspect, came up with this idea. When he discussed it with civic officials and councilors, they agreed to take it up.

They have been carrying out ‘garbage collection walks’ across the town for over a fortnight. Impressed by the work of civic officials, Siddipet Runners The people of Siddipet town, officials and elected representatives have resolved to make the town hygienic, for which they are now walking through every corner of their wards every day to remove garbage and weeds besides cleaning clogged drains.Association and the Siddipet Police too joined the efforts on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha walked for a few kilometres and collected garbage along with members of the runners association. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner called upon citizens to join hands with the Siddipet municipality to make it a hygienic town. She urged households to hand the garbage over to garbage collectors after segregating them at the doorstep.

Civic officials said they would organise such programmes in all constituencies. Harish Rao had set up Swachh Badi in Siddipet, which educates on the efficient handling of waste, besides setting up a biogas plant and a fertiliser-out-of-garbage unit.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has decided to replicate Swachh Badis in all urban local bodies in the State.