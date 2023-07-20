Health Department on high alert amidst incessant rains in Telangana: Harish Rao”

Health Minister Harish Rao assured the implementation of round-the-clock healthcare services in government hospitals, with a particular focus on remote areas.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:49 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The health department is on high alert following incessant rains across Telangana for the past 24 hours, Health Minister, Harish Rao on Thursday said.

Measures will be taken to ensure healthcare services were available round the clock in government hospitals, especially in the remote areas, he said.

The Minister is also holding a video conference with all the district officials on Thursday afternoon to ensure vital healthcare services were available non-stop for patients during the ongoing downpour.