Siddipet Police cracks murder mystery; nabbed four persons

Siddipet police identified victim's brother-in-law Chakali Ramulu, husband of victim's sister Mounika as the prime accused in the murder

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Siddipet: Siddipet police have cracked the murder mystery of Chakali Madhu (27), who was found dead in Konda Pochamma Sagar under Mulugu police station limits on February 27.

The police identified Madhu’s brother-in-law Chakali Ramulu, husband of Madhu’s sister Mounika as the prime accused, a native of Indrakaran in Kandi Mandal, who went missing five days before his death. After inquiry, the Mulugu Police found that Ramulu had strangulated his brother-in-law with the support of four others before throwing the body into the water.

Madhu was reportedly selling the land owned by his family, but did not give anything to his parents and sister. Fed up with him, Ramulu decided to eliminate him. Commissioner of Police N Swetha they nabbed four persons while one of the accused was absconding.