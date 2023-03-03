Two Maoist Pamed dalam members, a sympathiser arrested in Kothagudem

Police arrested two members of CPI (Maoist) Pamed dalam and a Maoist sympathiser in Paidigudem forests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Kothagudem: Police arrested two members of CPI (Maoist) Pamed dalam and a Maoist sympathiser in Paidigudem forests on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders in the district on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in a statement informed that the Maoists were arrested during combing operation by Dummugudem police, CRPF 212 and CRPF 141 battalions personnel.

The arrested dalam members Sodi Kame and Sodi Bandu of Kamaram and Sodi Chanti of Palachalama under Kistaram police stations limits in Chhattisgarh came to Paidigudem forests to plant landmines targetting police, the SP said.

Kame and Bandu were working in Pamed dalam for the last five years. A case in Dummugudem police station and another in Chela police station were booked against them besides many cases in Chhattisgarh.

10 gelatin sticks, four electric detonators, 20 metre cordex wire, 50 metre electric wire, a battery and a steel bucket were seized from them. Maoists were forcing minors to join the party and they were coming to Telangana in the guise of labourers and living on border areas.

They were visiting hospitals for treatment; procuring explosive material and essentials, which were being supplied to Maoists to attack police in Chhattisgarh. Strict action would be taken against such persons, Dr. Vineeth warned.