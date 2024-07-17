Siddipet: Police nab nine, seize 4 kg of ganja

Siddipet police nabbed nine persons, allegedly when they were purchasing dry ganja from one wholesale dealer at KCR Nagar in Siddipet town on Tuesday.

17 July 2024

Siddipet Police Producing Ganja Peddlers Before Media

The police seized four kilos of ganja and one car from the accused. The police said one of the accused, Ganesh, was getting the ganja from Andhra Pradesh. He was regularly supplying the ganja to the rest, who were selling them to regular customers in their locality. The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Siddipet ACP Madhu warned of stern action against those in possession of ganja. Siddipet Two-Town police registered a case and a probe is on.