Siddipet SI killed in road crash on Hyderabad outskirts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:14 AM, Sat - 28 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A Sub-inspector of police working at the Siddipet police station of Siddipet Police Commissionerate died after the bike he was driving was hit by a rashly driven truck at Shamirpet on city outskirts on Friday late night.

The victim, identified as Mohd Pasha, was proceeding from Hyderabad towards Siddipet district, when the mishap occurred.

According to the police, when Pasha reached near Majidpur village, the truck proceeding from Majidpur crossroads towards Medchal hit his motorcycle.

Pasha lost control of the bike and came under the wheels of the truck and was crushed to death.

Other motorists passing by the route noticed and rushed to his rescue, but he had died by then.

On receiving information, the Shamirpet police visited the spot and took up investigation.

A case of negligence causing death was booked and being investigated.

Efforts are on to identify the absconding truck driver.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

