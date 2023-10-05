Sikkim Flash Flood: Search for 22 missing Indian Army Personnel Continues

By ANI Published Date - 02:52 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

ANI Photo

Sikkim: The search and rescue operation by the Indian Army for the 22 missing soldiers continues. Meanwhile, Troops of Trishakti Corps are extending medical aid and telephone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim.

As per reports, Continued efforts are on to dig out the vehicles submerged under the slush at Burdang near Singtam. The search for the missing people is now focussing in the areas downstream of Teesta River. Out of the initial 23 missing persons, one person was recovered alive on the evening of October 4.

The family members of the missing persons have been contacted and informed about the situation. All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe and they are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions of mobile communication.

The disaster operations are being carried out in the state by the Indian Airforce.

Wing Commander Irfan Jairal Commanding officer of Helicopter unit in Jammu said that people of Sikkim should have faith in the airforce and people will be saved.

The Air Force said different equipment were being used during the disaster operations and that the great challenge was that there was no place to Land. Equipment like special leadders, oxygen , water boats , cradle to lift people and also sling is used in the operations are being transported to Sikkim. The MI-17 1 V Helicopters are specially modified for the disaster operations with strechers being used inside the helicopter.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba, met on Wednesday and reviewed the situation in Sikkim. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed three teams and additional teams are on standby in Guwahati and Patna.

The Sikkim Government on Wednesday confirmed that 14 people have died so far in the flash floods that occurred in Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday. The 14 deceased are all civilians while 102 people are still missing. Over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of the State.

12-14 workers working in the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang are still stranded in the tunnels of the dam.

Injuries and persons missing have been reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, and Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district and Rangpo in Pakyong district.