Ranji Trophy: Tanay, Tanmay put Hyderabad in command

Hyderabad ended the day with an impressive total of 381/3 to take a lead of 302 runs thanks to Tanmay's century and half-centuries from Rahul Singh, Rohit Rayudu and Tilak Varma

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 07:38 PM

Tanmay Agarwal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continued their dominating show with the help of Tanay Thyagarajan’s six-wicket haul and Tanmay Agarwal’s aggressive century as hosts took control of their third round Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Assam, at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad, on Friday.

The hosts rode on impressive bowling figures from Thyagarajan (6×25) and CV Milind (4/30) to skittle out Sikkim for a mere 79 in 27.4 overs. Later, Hyderabad ended the day with an impressive total of 381/3 to take a lead of 302 runs thanks to Tanmay’s century and half-centuries from Rahul Singh, Rohit Rayudu and Tilak Varma.

Also Read Suryakumar Yadav update fans about Ankle surgery

Earlier, Sikkim’s decision to bat first backfired as their innings lasted just over 27 overs. While CV Milind began the proceedings for the hosts, Tanay Thyagarajan ran through the Sikkim batting order with impressive bowling figures in just 6.4 overs. With both left-arm bowlers Milind and Thyagarajan bowling in tandem, the visitors’ batters struggled to get going. The highest score in their batting order was 17 by Ankur Malik as only four batters managed to cross single digits.

While batting, Hyderabad were off to a superb start with openers Tanmay and Rahul Singh tearing apart the opposition bowling. They scored runs thick and fast. Both added 132 runs for the first wicket in just 18 overs before Rahul was bowled for a 64-ball 83, which was laced with 10 boundaries and five over it.

At the other end, Tanmay reached his century in ultra-aggressive fashion. He hit 11 boundaries and five sixes in his 137-run knock (off 125 balls) and fell after adding 138 runs with Rohit Rayudu. After his dismissal, captain Tilak Varma joined forces with Rayudu. While Rayudu employed a cautious approach in his innings (75 off 111, 3×4, 2×6), Tilak found the boundaries at regular intervals.

Rohit departed in the innings’ 60th over. At stumps, Tilak was batting on 70 (66 balls; 5×3, 3×6) in the company of Chandan Sahani.