Silver Flames may score in Mumbai

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 5:43 pm

Mumbai: The Altaf Hussain-trained Silver Flames, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Evatina Plate 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day.

SELECTIONS

1. Revelator 1, Belenus 2, Majestic Warrior 3

2. Alluring Silver 1, Dreams 2, Dumas 3

3. Headway 1, Mystic Bay 2, Golden Guest 3

4. Chancellor 1, Posse 2, The Bawaji 3

5. Silver Flames 1, Intense Stylist 2, Gazino 3

6. Market King 1, Birkin Blower 2, Seasons Greetings 3

7. Walk The Talk 1, Martini 2, Resolute 3

Day’s Best: Alluring Silver.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

