Simple Energy unveils Simple One

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based EV maker, Simple Energy unveiled its new electric vehicle, named Simple One on Monday. The new vehicle is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and will cost Rs 1.58 lakh with a 750 W charger. It will compete again the likes of Ather 450, Ola S1, and TVS iQube.

The company claims a range of 236 km per charge. It comes with a top speed of 105 kmph and can reach 0-40 km/h in just 2.77 seconds.

Simple Energy will first roll out the bike in Bengaluru and then expand to other cities. The bike comes with both removable and fixed battery options and takes 3 hours 47 minutes to charge the fixed battery and 2 hours 7 minutes for the removable battery pack, according to the company.

Simple One is powered by an 8.5kW motor and it produces 72 Nm of peak torque. It comes with a 12-inch alloy wheel on both ends, and a 7-inch touchscreen instrument console, and also offers four modes – eco, ride, dash, and sonic.

Simple One is also planning to expand its portfolio by introducing more EVs into the Indian market in the coming two years.