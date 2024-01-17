SCCL chairman asks workers to face medical board honestly, not fall prey to fraudsters

Balram said the vigilance department had been asked to keep track of fraudsters and take stringent action against persons misleading workers about the medical board.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 07:44 PM

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram has advised employees and workers not to fall prey to middlemen and face the medical board examination honestly.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Balram said the vigilance department had been asked to keep track of fraudsters and take stringent action against persons misleading workers about the medical board. The medical board was being conducted in a transparent manner and jobs have already been provided to around 16,000 successors, he said.

He called upon them to attend the medical board honestly without succumbing to any temptations.