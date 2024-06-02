Singareni effectively fulfilling responsibility, Executive Director

Keeping in mind the electricity needs of the State, the Singareni company was making efforts to start operations in some new coal blocks, he said. Apart from thermal power generation the company was giving priority to solar power generation, he added.

Published Date - 2 June 2024

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) celebrated the tenth State Formation Day in a grand manner on Sunday. Speaking after hoisting the National Flag to mark the occasion, company’s executive director J Alvin said Singareni was working tirelessly for the development of the State and effectively fulfilling its responsibility in meeting the electricity needs of the State.

Mahender Reddy (Marketing Department), who was selected as the best officer from Singareni Bhavan and Mani Ilango (Judiciary Department), who was selected as the best employee were honoured on the occasion.