Singareni officials asked to ensure 2 lakh tonnes of coal per day

Singareni Collieries Company Limited is all set to increase its coal production to 2 lakh tonnes per day and dispatch 2.05 lakh tonnes during the current month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is all set to increase its coal production to 2 lakh tonnes per day and dispatch 2.05 lakh tonnes during the current month. The company will also increase its over burden removal to 14.5 lakh tonnes per day.

Company Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar, who held a review meeting with senior officials of the company on Monday, directed them to take measures to achieve the target. There was a need to increase production to achieve the target of 720 lakh tonnes of coal production by March next year, he said.

Out of all 12 mining areas, the performance of Kothagudem, Manuguru, Ramagundam-1, Ramagundam-2 and Ramagundam-3 areas had been satisfactory, he said, adding that other areas should take steps to achieve production targets.

Stating that the contracts related to overburden have been finalized in all the mine areas, Sridhar directed officials to take steps to remove OB as per the targets fixed. Commenting on the 11th wage board arrears, he said the company was taking steps to disburse arrears to all the workers within a month. The company would be disbursing an amount of Rs.1726 crore as arrears among workers and on an average, each worker would receive about Rs 6.5 lakh, he said.

