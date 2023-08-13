SCCL to step up solar power generation with more units

The SCCL, which is already in the process of completing the establishment of solar power plants with a combined capacity of 300 MW, decided to start the second phase of units to reduce the power burden as well as to ensure net zero carbon emission.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 06:24 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Peddapalli: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has decided to launch the second phase of solar power generation, as part of which solar power plants with a combined capacity of 232 MW will be established in eight areas.

The SCCL, which is already in the process of completing the establishment of solar power plants with a combined capacity of 300 MW, decided to start the second phase of units to reduce the power burden as well as to ensure net zero carbon emission. The total capacity will be 532 MW once the second phase is completed.

The company is contemplating to start the work in October by completing the tendering process next month. Per annum, Singareni is paying Rs.420 crore to Transco since 750 million units of power is being utilized for the coal mines and the residential areas housing its workers.

In order to reduce the expenditure, the company decided to go for solar power generation and started the construction of plants with a total capacity of 300 MW in nine areas in 2018. Out of this, plants with a total capacity of 224 MW units plants are already completed and the work on the remaining 76 MW is going on.

In the second phase, the SCCL management has decided to establish 232MW in eight areas including Mandamarri (67.5MW), Ramagundam-III (37MW), Singareni Thermal Power Centre (37.5MW), Sattupalli (32.5MW), Srirampur (27.5MW), Illandu (15MW), Bhupalpally (10MW) and Ramagundam-I (5MW).

Currently, 717.02 million unit of solar power is already being generated in 224 MW power plants set up in Ramagundam-III (50 MW), Illendu (39MW), Kothagudem (37MW), Manugur (30MW), Mandamarri stage-I (28MW), Mandamarri stage-II (15MW), STPP (10MW), Bhupalpally (10MW) and STPP (floating) (5 MW.

EOM