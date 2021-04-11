Singareni Thermal Plant bags national award for fly ash utilisation

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Electrical and Maintenance) D Satyanarayana Rao received the award from Mission Energy Foundation Director Manoj Kumar

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Singareni Thermal Power Plant has received a national award for effectively utilising fly ash. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Electrical and Maintenance) D Satyanarayana Rao received the award from Mission Energy Foundation Director Manoj Kumar at a concluding ceremony of the International Convention on the use of fly ash in Goa on Saturday.

The SCCL received the award in 500 MW power generation categories. Congratulating the staff for getting the award, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said the Singareni was utilising fly and bottom ash without stocking it up and this helped in getting the award. The fly ash was mainly transported to the cement manufacturing companies. According to Sridhar, the SCCL has utilised fly ash to 107 per cent in 2020-21 by transporting 16.86 lakh tonnes of fly ash to the cement companies.

The ACC cement company in Tamil Nadu was receiving fly ash from the Singareni plant through railway wagons from this year as an agreement was also signed in this regard. At the same Kesoram, Orient, and 10 other cement companies were using Singareni fly ash. The Singareni plant has achieved recognition as an environment-friendly plant for transporting fly ash immediately from the premises.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .