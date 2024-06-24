| Singareni To Set Up 1600mw Thermal Plant Near Naini Mines In Odisha

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Balram met Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Monday and sought his cooperation in starting the Naini mines and setting up of a thermal plant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is planning to set up a 1600 (2 x 800) megawatt thermal plant near Naini coal mine acquired by it in Odisha.

He informed the Chief Secretary that all the permissions regarding the Naini block had been obtained by SCCL and it had taken steps in accordance with the provisions included in the second phase forest permissions.

As requested by the Odisha government, Rs.39 crore had been deposited as included in the wildlife management plan, he said adding that so far, Rs.180 crore had been paid to the Odisha government by the company to fulfill all the mandatory requirements to start the Naini mines.

Balram also met Principal Secretary (Industries) and chairman of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) Hemant Sharma and requested him to allocate 800 acres of land to set up a thermal power plant near the Naini mines.

He informed that if the forest land was transferred to the company, it would start coal production from Naini within three months.